Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

GFG Alliance says settles disputes with Tata, Rio Tinto

1 minute read

Liberty Steel boss Sanjeev Gupta stands outside steel pressing mill in Dalzell after completing its purchase, Scotland, Britain April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said on Thursday it had settled disputes with Tata Steel (TISC.NS) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) as it makes progress in refinancing after its main lender collapsed.

"It is encouraging that discussions with creditors continue to progress well and our global restructuring plans continue to develop," Jeffrey Stein, chief restructuring officer, said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 1:20 AM UTCRobinhood shares surge 50%, as investors scoop up 'the meme of memes'

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O)rose more than 50% on Wednesday during a wild trading session as investors scooped up shares after its underwhelming stock market debut last week.

FinanceThe $29 billion deal in 11 weeks: how Square bought Afterpay
FinanceHSBC increases U.S. first-year analysts pay to $100,000
FinanceGFG Alliance says settles disputes with Tata, Rio Tinto
FinanceSingapore's DBS bets on post-pandemic recovery, profit up on lower credit costs