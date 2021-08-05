GFG Alliance says settles disputes with Tata, Rio Tinto

Liberty Steel boss Sanjeev Gupta stands outside steel pressing mill in Dalzell after completing its purchase, Scotland, Britain April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The GFG Alliance owned by commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta said on Thursday it had settled disputes with Tata Steel (TISC.NS) and Rio Tinto (RIO.L) as it makes progress in refinancing after its main lender collapsed.

"It is encouraging that discussions with creditors continue to progress well and our global restructuring plans continue to develop," Jeffrey Stein, chief restructuring officer, said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Jason Neely

