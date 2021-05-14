Skip to main content

Reuters
1 minute read

GFG Alliance said on Friday it will co-operate fully with the investigation into the company by Britain's Serious Fraud Office.

"GFG Alliance continues to serve its customers around the world and is making progress in the refinancing of its operations which are benefitting from the operational improvements it has made and the very strong steel, aluminium and iron ore markets," GFG Alliance said in a statement.

