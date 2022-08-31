Glass Lewis urges Monte dei Paschi investors to back cash call

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Monte dei Paschi di Siena bank is seen in a bank entrance in Rome, Italy, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Leading governance adviser Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders in state-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) back a planned 2.5 billion euro ($2.5 billion) new share issue, a document showed.

The cash call is "a core component of the capital consolidation plan which is key to the company's long-term viability," Glass Lewis said in a report, an extract of which was seen by Reuters.

($1 = 0.9998 euros)

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

