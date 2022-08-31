1 minute read
Glass Lewis urges Monte dei Paschi investors to back cash call
MILAN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Leading governance adviser Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders in state-owned Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) back a planned 2.5 billion euro ($2.5 billion) new share issue, a document showed.
The cash call is "a core component of the capital consolidation plan which is key to the company's long-term viability," Glass Lewis said in a report, an extract of which was seen by Reuters.
($1 = 0.9998 euros)
