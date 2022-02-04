Global equity funds see biggest inflow in three weeks

The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri//File Photo

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Global equity funds lured big inflows in the seven days to Feb. 2 on optimism over strong earnings from U.S. technology companies and on hopes that inflation would ease later this year.

Investors secured global equity funds of $14.34 billion in their biggest weekly purchase since Jan. 12, Refinitiv Lipper data showed.

Fund flows: Global equities bonds and money market

Strong earnings from tech firms including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O), boosted investor appetite during the week. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Investors purchased European and Asian equity funds of $15.44 billion and $3.16 billion respectively, while selling U.S. equity funds of $7.9 billion.

Tech and consumer discretionary sector equity funds posted outflows of over $1.1 billion each, while financials obtained inflows worth $0.64 billion.

Fund flows: Global equity sector funds

Global bond funds witnessed net selling for a fourth successive week amounting to $4.85 billion.

Global high yield bond funds led with outflows of $5.98 billion, the biggest since March 2020.

"We expect 2022 to be a volatile year for all risk assets, including high yield bonds," said Ryan O'Malley, portfolio manager at Sage Advisory Services.

Investors sold $2 billion worth of short- and medium-term bonds finds. Government bond funds drew inflows of $1.19 billion.

Meanwhile, inflation protected bond funds posted outflows worth $1.95 billion, their largest in 22 months.

Global bond fund flows in the week ended Feb. 2

Global money market funds witnessed outflows worth $21.72 billion after seeing some small purchases in the previous week.

Among commodities, precious metal funds attracted inflows of $426 million in a third straight week of net buying, although energy faced a fourth straight weekly outflow, amounting to $308 million.

An analysis of 24,000 emerging market funds showed bond funds received $360 million in net buying after three consecutive weeks of outflows, while equity funds pulled in $2.31 billion worth of inflows.

Fund flows: EM equities and bonds

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.