Global equity funds see biggest weekly outflow since mid-Dec
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 4 (Reuters) - Global equity funds saw massive outflows in the week to March 2 as investors sought safer havens for their assets amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Investors offloaded global equity funds worth a net $13.09 billion, in their largest weekly net selling since Dec. 15, Refinitiv Lipper data showed.
Meanwhile, the rush for safety led inflows of $15.9 billion into money market funds, their biggest net purchases in eight weeks.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
European equity funds were under intense selling pressure, facing outflows of $15.06 billion. Investors also sold $1.7 billion worth of U.S. equity funds, but purchased Asian funds worth $2.78 billion.
Financials lost $3.76 billion in net selling, the biggest weekly outflows since at least April 2020. Investors also sold $623 million and $543 million of consumer discretionary and tech funds respectively, but purchased energy sector funds of $867 million.
Investors jettisoned global bond funds of $11.66 billion in a eighth straight week of net selling.
Short- and medium-term global bond funds witnessed net selling worth $5.8 billion, a 88% higher outflow compared with previous week, while high-yield bond funds accounted a $2.31 billion worth of outflow, in a eighth consecutive week of net selling.
Meanwhile, government bond funds lured purchases of $4.23 billion, marking the biggest weekly inflow since Dec. 8, while inflation-protected funds attracted $610 million.
Among commodity funds, demand for precious metal funds surged to a five-week high as they obtained inflows of $1.46 billion, however, energy funds booked marginal outflows worth $25 million after a third week of purchases.
An analysis of 24,438 emerging market funds showed investors sold bond funds of $3.98 billion, their biggest outflow since at least April 2020, while equity funds saw net selling of $731 million.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.