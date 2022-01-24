Skip to main content
Goldman appoints Sarsfield to co-run asset management unit - Bloomberg News

1 minute read

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has appointed Luke Sarsfield to co-head its $1.7 trillion asset-management business, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

