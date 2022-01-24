Finance1 minute read
Goldman appoints Sarsfield to co-run asset management unit - Bloomberg News
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) has appointed Luke Sarsfield to co-head its $1.7 trillion asset-management business, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment outside regular business hours.
Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
