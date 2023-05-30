Goldman head of sovereign business Powell McCormick moves to merchant bank-source















NEW YORK, May 30 (Reuters) - Dina Powell McCormick, the head of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) sovereign business who also leads its sustainability efforts, is leaving, the bank said Tuesday.

Powell McCormick, one of the most senior women at Goldman, is joining merchant bank BDT & MSD Partners, a person familiar with the situation said.

The departure was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. BDT & MSD Partners was not immediately available to comment.

Reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Saeed Azhar, Editing by Franklin Paul











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.