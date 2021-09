The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said on Wednesday it will buy GreenSky Inc (GSKY.O), a fintech platform that provides consumer loans for home improvement, in an all-stock deal valued at $2.24 billion.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

