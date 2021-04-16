Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Jake Siewert, global head of corporate communications at Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), is leaving the bank, the New York Times reported on Friday. (https://nyti.ms/3ggjv6k)

Siewert, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, joined the Wall Street bank in 2012. Before that, he was a top aide to former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.

Siewert led Goldman's makeover efforts after the 2008 global financial crisis and was also involved in the launch of Marcus, its online retail banking division, the report said.

He will join private equity firm Warburg Pincus as a political and policy adviser, according to the report.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

