Goldman Sachs to cut about 3,200 jobs this week after cost review - Bloomberg News















Jan 8 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) will start its biggest round of job cuts ever, as it locks in on a plan to eliminate about 3,200 positions this week, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The financial services major is expected to begin the process mid-week and the total number of people affected will not exceed 3,200, the report said, citing a source.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











