Goldman Sachs' head of partner family office Opoku to leave -memo

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - A senior Goldman Sachs (GS.N) executive, who oversaw the firm's office that manages the wealth of its partners and senior executives, is leaving the company after two decades, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Lisa Opoku, global head of the Goldman Sachs Partner Family Office, oversaw the firm's wealth management offerings for current and retired Goldman Sachs' partners, managing directors and alumni, the memo said.

Bloomberg News reported the departure earlier.

Opoku adds to a string of recent departures of senior executives at Goldman Sachs.

Last week, investment firm Sixth Street announced it had hired Julian Salisbury as a partner and co-chief investment officer. Salisbury was the chief investment officer at Goldman's asset and wealth management arm.

A company spokeswoman reiterated Goldman's asset management division has promoted 11 partners and hired nine new managing directors focused on investing this year.

Opoku joined Goldman Sachs in 2004, and was named managing director in 2006 and partner in 2012, the memo said.

