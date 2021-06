A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

June 28 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said on Monday it planned to increase its common stock dividend to $2 per share from $1.25.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.