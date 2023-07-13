Goldman Sachs is about to report its worst quarterly earnings in years - Semafor

July 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) will report its worst quarterly earnings in years next week, with a return on equity in the low single digits, Semafor reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Writedowns on Goldman's GreenSky consumer-lending business and on holdings of commercial real estate, are likely to exceed $2 billion, the report added.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru

