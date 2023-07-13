Goldman Sachs is about to report its worst quarterly earnings in years - Semafor

The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the NYSE in New York
The Goldman Sachs company logo is seen in the company's space on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

July 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) will report its worst quarterly earnings in years next week, with a return on equity in the low single digits, Semafor reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Writedowns on Goldman's GreenSky consumer-lending business and on holdings of commercial real estate, are likely to exceed $2 billion, the report added.

Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next