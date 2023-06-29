Goldman Sachs nominates former BofA executive Montag to join board

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Members of Goldman Sachs' board nominated former Bank of America executive Tom Montag to join as an independent director, according to a filing on Thursday.

Montag was recommended to join the board's audit, risk and corporate governance and nominating committees at the group's next meeting, the Wall Street bank said in a filing.

The appointment is subject to full board approval.

Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Leslie Adler















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.