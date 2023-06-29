Goldman Sachs nominates former BofA executive Montag to join board

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - Members of Goldman Sachs' board nominated former Bank of America executive Tom Montag to join as an independent director, according to a filing on Thursday.

Montag was recommended to join the board's audit, risk and corporate governance and nominating committees at the group's next meeting, the Wall Street bank said in a filing.

The appointment is subject to full board approval.

Reporting by Lananh Nguyen; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next