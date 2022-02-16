Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management arm opens new office in Monaco

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange , January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) said its Private Wealth Management division had opened up a new office in the high net-worth hub of Monaco as part of broader European expansion plans.

Goldman Sachs added it had hired Arnaud Caussin, Thibaut Lambert and Serge Olive to run this new Monaco office.

Last month, Goldman Sachs' shares fell after Wall Street's premier investment bank missed quarterly profit expectations, hampered by weaker trading revenues and rising costs. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.