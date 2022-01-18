Goldman Sachs reports drop in quarterly profit

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) reported a fall in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday due to weak trading activity, but a bumper year for mergers and acquisitions helped Wall Street's premier investment bank post record full-year profits.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders fell to $3.81 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $4.36 billion the same period a year earlier. Earnings per share fell to $10.81 from $12.08 a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $11.76 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain, Niket Nishant and Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Matt Scuffham in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.