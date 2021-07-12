Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Finance

Greensill Capital paid David Cameron salary of over $1 million a year -FT

1 minute read

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves his home, as investigations continue into the collapse of Greensill Capital and his failed attempts, as a Greensill employee, to persuade the British Treasury and the Bank of England to include the firm in the UK's COVID rescue programmes, in London, Britain May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

July 12 (Reuters) - Collapsed finance group Greensill Capital paid a salary of more than $1 million a year to former British Prime Minister David Cameron, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cameron received the salary for his part-time advisory role, which included an attempt to secure government funds for the ailing company, the newspaper said.

Cameron was contracted to work 25 days a year as an adviser to the board and earned the equivalent of more than $40,000 a day, according to the newspaper.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 12:26 PM UTCAnalysis: Dealmakers see M&A rush, then chills, in Biden's antitrust crackdown

Dealmakers expect a new wave of transformative U.S. mergers and acquisitions (M&A), as companies rush to complete deals before President Joe Biden's antitrust push takes shape, to be followed by a slowdown when regulators start cracking down.

FinanceScandal-stricken Credit Suisse continues shake-up
FinanceAnalysis: JPMorgan, Goldman bet on tech to crack UK consumer market
FinanceBig banks brace as British forex class action seeks go-ahead
FinanceGreensill Capital paid David Cameron salary of over $1 million a year -FT