Guggenheim lures Greenhill's dealmakers to expand into Europe, sources say















LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Guggenheim Securities will begin its European expansion by hiring four senior bankers from Greenhill, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The sources said an official statement was expected in the coming days that would also announce the opening of an office in London as the bank seeks to capitalise on a growing trend of transactions in the telecommunications infrastructure industry.

Guggenheim already had a small group of bankers covering European deals, one of the sources said.

The Wall Street bank has snapped up Greenhill & Co.'s telecoms and digital infrastructure team, led by Jonathan Dann and Pieter-Jan Bouten, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Investment bankers Charlie Evans and Achille Del Pizzo will also move to Guggenheim, where the team will begin in May.

A spokesperson for Guggenheim declined to comment. Greenhill did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Guggenheim, which according to Refinitiv ranked 39th among global M&A advisers in 2022, in the first quarter advised on Pfizer Inc.'s $43 billion deal to acquire Seagen Inc.

The new team is specialised in industries such as fiber, data centres, satellite and telecom towers and has advised on transactions including the buyout of Cityfibre by a consortium of Goldman Sachs' (GS.N) West Street Infrastructure Partners and private equity firm Antin, the sources said.

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, editing by Barbara Lewis











