1 minute read
Handelsbanken's second-quarter operating profit misses forecasts
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
STOCKHOLM, July 15 (Reuters) - Swedish bank Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST) reported a second-quarter profit well below forecasts on Friday.
Operating earnings at the 150-year-old rival to Swedbank (SWEDa.ST), SEB (SEBa.ST) and Nordea (NDAFI.HE) fell to 5.25 billion Swedish crowns ($496.80 million) from 5.67 billion crowns a year ago. The mean forecast in Refinitiv poll of analysts had been for a 6.00 billion crown profit.
($1 = 10.5676 Swedish crowns)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Anna Ringstrom
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.