Hargreaves Lansdown logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - British fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown (HRGV.L) said on Friday that it had appointed Amy Stirling as chief financial officer, to replace Philip Johnson.

Stirling, currently CFO at Virgin Group, will join the board on Feb. 21, 2022, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong

