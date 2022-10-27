Harris Associates welcomes Credit Suisse's "aggressive" approach to improve performance















NEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Harris Associates, a shareholder of Credit Suisse Group (CSGN.S), said on Thursday it welcomes the "aggressive" approach the Swiss bank is taking to improve performance of the bank.

"We welcome the aggressive approach CS (Credit Suisse) is taking to stabilize and improve the performance of both the investment bank and the group as a whole," the activist Chicago-based investor said in a statement.

Harris owns a 5.01% stake in Credit Suisse, according to Refinitiv data.

Credit Suisse plans to raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4 billion) from investors, cut thousands of jobs and shift its focus from investment banking towards rich clients as the bank attempts to put years of scandals behind it. read more

Reporting by Saeed Azhar











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.