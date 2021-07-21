Factbox: Hear it for yourself: How Fed chiefs' emotions come through

Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis//File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - In a machine learning study of Federal Reserve chiefs, former Chair Ben Bernanke had several news conferences when his answers were all judged to have been delivered with a positive emotional tone, former Chair Janet Yellen came the closest to neutral, and current Chair Jerome Powell had several outings rated all negative. read more

Here are some examples:

June 22, 2011, Bernanke, perfect positive: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SC2wYdZjh1E

March 15, 2017, Yellen, close to neutral: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4muZJ1-NJ4

July 31, 2019, Powell, perfect negative https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CNOi7onj2s

Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Paul Simao

