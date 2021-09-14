Skip to main content

Finance

Court hearing on Orcel's Santander job offer set for October 20

By
2 minute read
1/2

Andrea Orcel, the head of the UBS investment bank, arrives to give evidence to the UK Parliamentary banking inquiry on Libor interest rates in London January 9, 2013. REUTERS/ Olivia Harris/File Photo

MADRID, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A court hearing of a case brought by Italian banker Andrea Orcel against Santander (SAN.MC) over the bank's withdrawal of an offer to make him CEO is expected to resume on October 20, a statement from the Madrid court said on Tuesday.

Santander and Orcel ended up in the Madrid court after Spain's largest bank dropped plans in January 2019 to make UBS investment banker Orcel its CEO after a dispute over his pay package. read more

Santander declined to comment, while Orcel's legal team was not immediately available.

The proceedings were suspended in May after Orcel's lawyer asked UBS (UBSG.S) Chairman Axel Weber and Mark Shelton, head of performance and rewards at Switzerland's biggest bank, to testify.

Because of issues over remote testimonies, Santander asked the Madrid court judge Javier Sanchez Beltran to send a so-called rogatory commission to Switzerland, a source said at the time. read more

On Tuesday a source from the Madrid court said once the rogatory commission had been processed Weber and Shelton would testify remotely from Switzerland.

The hearing would resume at 1000 local time on October 20.

The source said that Santander's general secretary Jaime Perez Renovales, who signed Orcel's original job offer, and Roberto di Bernardini, the Spanish bank's head of human resources at the time, would testify in person.

The case revolves around whether a four-page letter to Orcel constituted a binding contract or a non-binding initial offer.

In May, Santander boss Ana Botin defended in court the withdrawal of Orcel's multi-million euro offer. read more

Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Finance

Finance · 10:04 AM UTC

U.S. SEC chair wants private fund fee disclosures, bond market transparency -testimony

The chair of the top U.S. securities regulator wants private funds to disclose more information to investors about potential conflicts of interest and the fees they charge, according to congressional testimony published Monday evening.

Finance
EXCLUSIVE Buyout firm Apollo makes $4.3 billion offer to buy Tronox -sources
Finance
Trading tantrum? Fed officials' personal dealings stir controversy, call for change
Finance
Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal
Finance
Court hearing on Orcel's Santander job offer set for October 20