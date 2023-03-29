Hedge fund WorldQuant hires James Henderson from Squarepoint - sources















LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Hedge fund WorldQuant has hired James Henderson as deputy general manager based in London, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

WorldQuant is headquartered in Connecticut and was founded in 2007 by ex-video game programmer turned portfolio manager Igor Tulchinsky. It is a spin-out from Izzy Englander's Millennium.

WorldQuant manages money for Millennium and others, overseeing approximately $9 billion in assets under management.

The fund uses mathematical models to predict future price moments and seek out inefficiencies in markets, its website said.

Henderson previously worked as chief of staff at hedge fund Squarepoint Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Henderson did not respond to a request for comment.

WorldQuant declined to comment.

Reporting by Nell Mackenzie Editing by Mark Potter











