Skip to main content

FinanceHertz confirms new offer from Knighthead, Certares for bankruptcy exit

Reuters
2 minute read

A logo of car rental company Hertz is seen on a building during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nice, France, May 27, 2020. Picture taken with a slow shutter speed and a zoom effect. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZGQ.PK) said on Tuesday it had received a revised offer from Knighthead Capital Management, Certares Management and Apollo Global Management to fund the car rental company's exit from Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The revised offer aims to fund Hertz's bankruptcy exit through direct common stock investments of $2.9 billion, direct preferred stock investments of $1.5 billion and a rights offering to raise $1.36 billion.

A media report on Monday said Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management's latest offer gives Hertz an enterprise value of more than $6.2 billion.

In March, Hertz said Knighthead and Certares had agreed to buy a majority stake in the company for $4.2 billion. read more

The new offer also rivals a bid backed by private investment firms Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners, to provide equity capital to fund for Hertz's exit from bankruptcy.

Hertz said it would evaluate the new offer and has not made a decision. The company's shares fell 7% to $2.98 in premarket trading.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · May 3, 2021 · 7:52 PM UTCBroker Robinhood upbraids Buffett over casino comparison

Robinhood Financial on Monday struck back against comments by Warren Buffett that likened the retail brokerage to a casino that encourages millions of inexperienced day traders to place short-term stock market bets.

FinanceU.S. Supreme Court refuses to revive Wells Fargo accounts scandal suit
FinanceZhongAn, StanChart-backed lenders take early lead in HK digital bank race
FinanceBank of America poaches Citi's Regniez to co-head France investment banking
FinanceWarren Buffett says Greg Abel would become Berkshire CEO after he’s gone -CNBC