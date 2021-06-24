Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Hong Kong regulator fines Deutsche Bank unit over incorrect statements

Signage is seen on the lobby of the U.S. headquarters of Deutsche Bank in New York City, U.S., July 8, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's markets watchdog on Thursday fined a Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) unit HK$2.45 million ($315,522) for issuing incorrect statements to its prime brokerage clients for 12 years and delaying reporting its failure to the regulator.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that Deutsche Securities Asia Limited had issued the incorrect periodic statements between 2006 and October 2018, due to a design defect of its front office system.

The unit discovered the problem with the system in August 2018, but did not report it to the regulator until February 2019 after it had completed an internal investigation, the statement said.

Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 7.7649 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting by Alun John and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Edmund Blair

