How SVB Financial Group imploded in two days















March 14 (Reuters) - The swift downfall of SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O), the biggest collapse of a bank since Washington Mutual in 2008, has sparked fears of contagion in the financial sector and affected every asset class from stocks to forex.

Bank stocks globally saw hundreds of billions of dollars wiped away from their market valuation in the aftermath of the collapse, which also shook the startup community the Santa Clara, California-based bank was mainly lending to.

Below is a timeline of key events:

Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.