HSBC appoints head of global banking coverage for UK -memo















LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) has appointed Jamie Markham as head of global banking coverage for the UK and international Europe, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Markham joines from JPMorgan (JPM.N), the memo said, and will be based in London.

A spokesperson for HSBC confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Sinead Cruise











