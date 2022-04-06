HSBC buys bigger stake in its China securities venture

A man walks past a logo of HSBC at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia August 6, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in its China securities brokerage, through a deal to buy equity from its state-owned partner Qianhai Financial Holdings.

The London-based bank said the transaction had taken its stake in HSBC Qianhai Securities from 51% to 90%. HSBC did not disclosure the financial details of the deal.

Reuters reported in January that Qianhai Financial Holdings was selling most of its equity ownership in the Shenzhen-based venture and that HSBC was expected to bid. read more

Qianhai Financial Holdings will retain a 10% stake after the deal, the statement said.

Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Andres Gonzalez

