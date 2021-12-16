HSBC hires Chris Finken for UK investment bank team

The HSBC bank logo is seen in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - HSBC has hired former Nomura banker Chris Finken as a managing director in its UK investment banking coverage team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Finken is the latest in a series of hires for HSBC's British investment banking unit as it looks to increase its business with companies in its home market.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Iain Withers

