HSBC hires Chris Finken for UK investment bank team
LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - HSBC has hired former Nomura banker Chris Finken as a managing director in its UK investment banking coverage team, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.
Finken is the latest in a series of hires for HSBC's British investment banking unit as it looks to increase its business with companies in its home market.
A spokesman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.
Reporting By Lawrence White, Editing by Iain Withers
