HSBC hires Pahwa for South Asia banking business

The HSBC bank logo is seen in the Canary Wharf financial district in London, Britain, March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause/File Photo

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - HSBC has appointed Sandeep Pahwa as head of capital financing and investment banking coverage for South Asia, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Pahwa was most recently with Barclays in Singapore where he was vice chairman and head of Southeast Asia investment banking, as well as APAC head of client coverage, the memo said.

He has previously worked at HSBC, Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan and will be based in Singapore.

A HSBC spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely

