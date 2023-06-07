HSBC India executes first NDF transaction with Reliance Industries















BENGALURU, June 7 (Reuters) - HSBC India said on Wednesday it executed its first non-deliverable forex derivative transaction with Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), a day after the country's central bank allowed such transactions for resident Indians.

The Reserve Bank of India had announced its plans to expand the market in April and on Tuesday laid out guidelines for non-deliverable forward (NDF) contracts that can be issued to non-retail participants for hedging and are settled in Indian rupees.

The RBI's move will make onshore and offshore pricing more aligned and also provide better liquidity, price discovery, transparency and access to market participants, Anita Mishra, head of markets and securities services, HSBC India, said in a statement.

Banks can issue these NDF contracts via International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) banking units, which are permitted by the RBI.

The expansion of NDF access will help manage the Indian currency's volatility, analysts had said.

