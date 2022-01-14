HSBC investment bank co-head takes 6 months break

An HSBC bank logo is pictured during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The co-head of HSBC's investment bank Georges Elhedery will take a 6-month sabbatical from the bank starting in March, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

Greg Guyett, who co-heads the Global Banking and Markets business with Elhedery, will take over sole responsibility for the division.

Elhedery plans to "spend time with his family in various parts of the world as well as explore a number of personal interests," the HSBC memo said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

He will return to his job in September, the memo added.

A spokesman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

The Financial Times earlier reported Elhedery's sabbatical.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting By Lawrence White and Saeed Azhar, Editing by Iain Withers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.