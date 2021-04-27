Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

FinanceHSBC not intending to review headquarters location in London

Reuters
1 minute read

HSBC is not intending to review its headquarters location in London, the bank's Chief Executive Noel Quinn said after the lender posted better than expected first quarter results on Tuesday.

London was still "a good place for the head office of an international bank," Quinn told reporters.

Quinn's comments came despite HSBC (HSBA.L) making more than 90% of its profits in Asia and signalling it will shift more of its business to the region. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · 9:38 AM UTCHSBC profit jumps as vaccine rollout spurs recovery hopes

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) beat quarterly profit forecasts and released $400 million it had set aside to cover bad loans caused by the pandemic, as rapid vaccine rollouts in the United States and Britain raise hopes for an economic recovery.

FinanceAnalysis: As small-cap stocks lag, Wall Street worries about broad slowdown
FinanceCredit Suisse Greensill-linked funds have further $880 mln in cash
FinanceTesla lifts Wall Street as big tech earnings set to roll in
FinanceNomura appoints ex-JP Morgan banker as Co-CEO of Americas holding firm