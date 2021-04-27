Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

FinanceHSBC pretax profit rises 79% on recovery from pandemic damage

ReutersLawrence White
2 minutes read

An HSBC bank logo is pictured during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L) on Tuesday reported a significantly better-than-expected 79% rise in first quarter profit, as an improved economic outlook allowed the bank to release cash set aside against bad loans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe's biggest bank by assets posted profit before tax of $5.78 billion for the three months ended on March 30, up from $3.21 billion a year ago and well above an average analyst forecast of $3.35 billion compiled by the bank.

The bank released $400 million of provisions for bad debts, which it said "reflected an improvement in the economic outlook, notably in the UK". HSBC had set aside an additional $3 billion a year earlier as the impact of the pandemic began to hit.

HSBC, which makes the bulk of its profits in Asia, said its credit losses for 2021 were likely to be below the medium-term range of 30-40 basis points it forecast in February.

Still, the improved outlook and profits paled in comparison to U.S. rival JPMorgan (JPM.N), which earlier this month reported a 400% increase in quarterly profit and released more than $5 billion in bad loan provisions.

HSBC's fortunes are heavily tied to global interest rates. Revenue fell 5% in the quarter from a year ago as low interest rates in its main markets constrained the bank's ability to generate large revenues from lending.

Hibor, the benchmark lending rate in HSBC's most profitable market of Kong Kong, was near ten-year lows for much of the quarter.

HSBC in February announced a revised strategy to focus mainly on wealth management in Asia, aiming to earn more revenue from client fees rather than the difference between the interest rates the bank offers savers and charges borrowers. read more

HSBC said on Tuesday it was continuing negotiations for the sale of its French retail banking business, but no final decision has been taken. Reuters reported last month that HSBC had entered final negotiations to sell the business, which has 270 branches, to private equity firm Cerberus.

HSBC is the first of Britain’s big banks to announce first quarter earnings. Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) is due to report on Wednesday, Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and NatWest Group (NWG.L) on Thursday, and Barclays (BARC.L) on Friday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Finance

Finance · April 26, 2021 · 2:52 PM UTCAnalysis: As small-cap stocks lag, Wall Street worries about broad slowdown

An historic rally in share prices for smaller U.S. companies has slowed sharply in April after six months of strong gains, leading many investors to worry that the stock market as a whole may have already priced in a strong rebound from the pandemic.

FinanceHSBC pretax profit rises 79% on recovery from pandemic damage
FinanceCredit Suisse Greensill-linked funds have further $880 mln in cash
FinanceTesla lifts Wall Street as big tech earnings set to roll in
FinanceNomura appoints ex-JP Morgan banker as Co-CEO of Americas holding firm