HSBC promotes Shaw to Australian chief executive

HONG KONG, July 21 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings has appointed Antony Shaw to head up its Australian operations, according to a statement on Thursday.

Shaw, an Australian citizen, will take up the job from September 1 and serve on the bank's Australian board as an executive director, the statement said.

He currently leads HSBC's institutional sales for Asia Pacific, the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

Shaw replaces Kaber Mclean who has taken a six month sabbatical and will return to the bank in a different role next year, the statement said.

Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; editing by Jason Neely

