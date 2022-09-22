HSBC to raise best lending rate to 5.125% after HK rate hike

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Pedestrians wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walk past a HSBC bank branch in Hong Kong, China February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings (0005.HK), said on Thursday it raised its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 12.5 basis points to 5.125% effective Sept. 23 after the city's central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 75 basis points.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority earlier on Thursday raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount to 3.50% from 2.75%. read more

Hong Kong tracks U.S. interest rate moves because its currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, although local banks have some leeway to lag U.S. moves when setting prime rates.

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Selena Li; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

