HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) will raise its Hong Kong dollar best lending rate from 5.625% to 5.75% with effect from Friday, the bank said in a statement on Thursday, following the territory's central bank hiking its base rate by 25 basis points.

Reporting by Selena Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











