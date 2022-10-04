HSBC taps JP Morgan for potential Canada exit -source















TORONTO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - HSBC is working with JPMorgan Chase & Co as the UK lender reviews its Canada business for a potential sale, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Earlier, HSBC said it is considering selling its business in Canada, worth billions of dollars, as it looks to beef up returns as demanded by its largest shareholder. read more

JPMorgan and HSBC declined to comment.

