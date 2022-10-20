Hungary cenbank offers quick deposit at 18% interest rate on Thurs















BUDAPEST, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank will hold its quick deposit facility tender offered at a fixed 18% interest rate again on Thursday, it said.

The bank launched the tenders to shore up the forint last Friday, when it unexpectedly ramped up interest rates and said it would provide foreign currency from its reserves to pay for Hungary's surging energy imports in an emergency move to boost the forint.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs











