Hungary central bank flags more rate hikes, launches measures to drain interbank liquidity

Hungarian forint notes are seen in this photo illustration taken in Budapest February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hungary central bank said on Tuesday that it would continue its cycle of interest rate hikes with inflation risks on the rise.

To enhance monetary transmission further, the Monetary Council also decided to introduce three measures which will help drain interbank liquidity. The bank will raise the required reserve ratio set for the banking system as part of these measures.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

