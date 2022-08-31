Hungary central bank: new discount bill will be available to non-resident investors

20,000 Forint notes are seen in this illustration picture in Budapest February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank's new discount bills will also be available to non-resident investors on the secondary market, the National Bank of Hungary said on Wednesday in an emailed reply to Reuters questions.

"The details of the new tools are still being worked on but we can confirm that the new discount bill will be available to non-resident investors on the secondary market," the bank said.

The NBH raised its base rate HUINT=ECI by 100 basis points to 11.75% on Tuesday and also announced new steps to tighten forint liquidity in the interbank market, including central bank discount bill auctions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krisztina Than

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.