Hungary central bank raises base rate by 100 bps to 11.75% as expected

BUDAPEST, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its base interest rate (HUINT=ECI) by 100 basis points to 11.75% on Tuesday to fight inflation which is seen peaking near 20% later this year, with upside inflation risks still on the rise.

Tuesday's decision was in line with the median forecast of 11 economists in a Reuters poll last week. read more

The bank also raised its overnight deposit rate by 100 bps to 11.25%.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves

