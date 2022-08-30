1 minute read
Hungary central bank raises base rate by 100 bps to 11.75% as expected
BUDAPEST, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank raised its base interest rate (HUINT=ECI) by 100 basis points to 11.75% on Tuesday to fight inflation which is seen peaking near 20% later this year, with upside inflation risks still on the rise.
Tuesday's decision was in line with the median forecast of 11 economists in a Reuters poll last week. read more
The bank also raised its overnight deposit rate by 100 bps to 11.25%.
Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves
