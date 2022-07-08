1 minute read
Hungary central bank's tax-adjusted core inflation gauge jumps to 13.8% in June
BUDAPEST, July 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank said on Friday that its tax-adjusted core inflation gauge jumped to 13.8% in June from 12.2% year-on-year in May.
"The Bank’s measures of underlying inflation developments capturing persistent inflationary trends rose relative to the previous month," the bank said.
"The indicators, measuring households’ inflation expectations, showed unusually high volatility. In June, indicators continued to rise compared to the previous month."
Reporting by Krisztina Than
