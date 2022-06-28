Hungary's cenbank shocks with 185 bps rate rise after forint plunge

The National Bank of Hungary building is seen in Budapest, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Summary Companies NBH raises base rate by 185 bps to 7.75%

Biggest hike since start of global financial crisis

Most economists had expected a 50 bps increase

Plunging forint, rising inflation prompt bigger move

BUDAPEST, June 28 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) raised its base rate by a whopping 185 basis points to 7.75% (HUINT=ECI) on Tuesday, ramping up the pace of hikes after the forint plunged to a record low this week, while inflation is surging.

At 1235 GMT, the forint , central Europe's worst-performing currency, which sank to a new low at 404.5 versus the euro on Monday, traded at 398.15 per euro, stronger than 400 just before the announcement but off earlier highs. read more

The median forecast in a Reuters poll last week projected a 50 bps increase to 6.4%, with three economists forecasting a 100 bps move.

It was the NBH's single-largest base rate increase since a 300 bps emergency move at the start of the global financial crisis in October 2008, taking the NBH into its steepest tightening cycle in nearly three decades.

The bank's one-week deposit rate , its preferred tool to tackle market volatility, sits at 7.25% and economists now expect that the NBH will close the spread between the two rates at the upcoming facility of the tender on Thursday.

"The decision by Hungary's central bank (NBH) to raise its base rate by a much larger-than-expected 185bp today, to 7.75%, demonstrates that the MNB has now become much more concerned about rising inflation and the weakness in the forint," said Joseph Marlow at Capital Economics.

"We think further hikes are likely, taking rates to at least 9% in the coming months."

The forint is still down some 7% against the euro this year alone despite the NBH now having raised its base rate by 715 bps over the past year, pressured by a high budget deficit, windfall taxes on companies and a funding row with the European Union.

The NBH is set to upwardly revise its 2022 inflation projection again on Tuesday after Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag had warned that the bank's March forecast for up to 9.8% inflation this year no longer looked sustainable.

Economists polled by Reuters forecast headline inflation averaging 10.25% this year, its fastest pace in 24 years. Price growth is seen easing to 6.5% next year, still far above the NBH's 2% to 4% target range.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean

