FinanceI'm truly sorry, says Australian banker Greensill over firm collapse

Australian banker Lex Greensill on Tuesday said he was sorry over the collapse of his supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital, and that he took full responsibility for its failure.

"I am truly sorry," Greensill told a parliamentary committee investigating the collapse. "Please understand that I bear complete responsibility for the collapse of Greensill Capital."

