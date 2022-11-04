IMF staff recommends Turkey raise rates, boost central bank independence















NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Turkey should tighten monetary policy and give its central bank more independence, a mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

"To address (Turkey's) challenges, the mission recommended early policy rate hikes accompanied by moves to strengthen the central bank's independence," said the IMF in a press release.

"Such moves would help reduce inflation more durably and allow reserve buffers to be rebuilt over time."

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Karin Strohecker











