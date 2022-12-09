India to extend deadline to submit interest for IDBI Bank to early Jan - source















NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government will extend the deadline to submit expressions of interest for its stake sale in IDBI Bank (IDBI.NS) to early January from Dec. 16 previously, a government source familiar with the talks told reporters on Friday.

India has invited bids for a 60.72% stake in the bank and the government said last week it would allow a consortium of foreign funds and investment firms to own more than 51% of the lender.

Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya; Editing by Krishna N. Das











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.