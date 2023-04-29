India Kotak Mahindra Bank's Jan-March net profit rises 26%















MUMBAI, April 29(Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS) on Saturday reported a 26% increase in standalone net profit for the January-March quarter, aided by higher net interest income and healthy loan growth.

The private lender's profit rose to 34.96 billion rupees ($427.8 million) from 27.67 billion rupees ($338.60 million) for the same period last year.

That was above analysts' forecast of a profit of 29.13 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 81.7200 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by William Mallard











