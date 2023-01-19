India New Issue HDFC to issue 1-year CP - traders















MUMBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - India's Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC.NS) plans to raise funds by issuing commercial papers maturing in one year, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The non-banking finance company will offer a yield of 7.88% on this issue, and has received commitments worth 6.50 billion rupees ($79.89 million) so far, they said.

The notes are rated A1+ by CRISIL.

($1 = 81.3600 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











